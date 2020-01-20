A rescue effort is now underway to save two dolphins that have become stranded in mud flats at a nature reserve.

The sea creatures were spotted in the mud at Essex Wildlife Trust Thurrock Thameside Nature Park, Mucking Wharf Road, Stanford-le-Hope at about noon today.

Firefighters and rescuers from the British Divers Marine Life Rescue are on scene.

A spokesman for the British Divers Marine Life Rescue said: "We were called at midday today by the Essex Wildlife Trust with reports of two harbour porpoises in the mud.

"We had another call from the Port of London Authority about dolphins, we've got volunteer medics on scene.

"We've also called the RNLI to help, as long as the dolphin are well we can take the to deeper waters."