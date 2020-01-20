THE husband of Gabriela Pintilie revealed his wife’s final words before she died hours after giving birth to a health baby girl.

Mrs Pintilie bled to death after suffering a massive haemorrhage hours after childbirth, a coroner has ruled.

She lost six litres of blood after giving birth to her daughter via caesarean section at Basildon Hospital last February.

Much-loved 36-year-old Mrs Pintilie, from Grays, gave birth at 9.34pm on February 26 last year but died around seven hours later.

The mum bled to death over several hours after a breakdown in communication meant doctors conducting emergency surgery after the birth did not realise how much blood and blood clotting products were available.

She had given birth to a healthy baby, Stefania.

Tragically, Stefania will never know her mum.

Husband Ionel Pintilie said: “Losing Gabriela at a time that should have been one of the happiest of our lives was devastating for us as a family.

“But to hear the catalogue of errors before her death, including the fact that she was not given the blood products that could have saved her life, is incredibly difficult for us to comprehend.

“We trusted the doctors and nurses to keep Gabriela safe, and I am so grateful for the doctors who tried to do this but others let us down us and have left me without the wife I loved since we were childhood sweethearts and our children without their devoted mother.

“The biggest tragedy is that Stefania will never know her mummy all because of the failure of others. Her last words to me were: ‘Look what a beautiful daughter we have’.”

Stephanie Prior, Partner and Head of clinical negligence at law firm Osbornes Law, said: “This is one of the most shocking cases of unfathomable ineptitude I have seen in my time as a solicitor.

“For the medical staff to have received the blood products Gabriela needed to save her life and then not give them to her as she bled to death in front of them is beyond comprehension.

“The maternity ward at Basildon Hospital was stretched to breaking point, but this was far from the first incident where people have unnecessarily lost their lives there. Indeed, the unit was described by the Care Quality Commission as requiring improvement.

“From the evidence we have heard at this inquest I would argue that that is a huge understatement. It is crucial that the hospital acknowledges their chronic failings and addresses these issues to ensure no other mothers or babies lose their lives.”