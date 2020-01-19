Users across the world are reporting issues with popular messaging service WhatsApp.
Hundreds of app users began experiencing problems with sending and receiving media on Sunday morning.
Website Down Detector is showing large scale problems across the UK and part of UAE, with other issues evident in parts of Spain and Italy.
It is not yet apparent if the issue is affecting Facebook messaging services.
People have turned to other social networking sites to spread word of the issue.
