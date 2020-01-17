There were “serious failings” in the hospital care of a mum who bled to death after suffering a massive haemorrhage hours after childbirth, a coroner has ruled.

Gabriela Pintilie lost six litres of blood after giving birth to her daughter via caesarean section at Basildon Hospital last February.

The 36-year-old Mrs Pintilie, from Grays, gave birth at 9.34pm on February 26 last year but died around seven hours later.

The mum bled to death over several hours after a breakdown in communication meant doctors conducting emergency surgery after the birth did not realise how much blood and blood clotting products were available.

Recording a narrative verdict, coroner Caroline Beasley-Murray said there was a “situation of confusion” during the “crisis events”.

She also cited a “lack of leadership to deal with the situation”.

Ms Beasley Murray added: “There was a lack of co-ordination and team work.”

She also noted the lagging of Mrs Pintilie’s care in the busy maternity ward, adding: “There were delays in attempting the induction, there were delays in carrying out the C section and there were delays in surgical management.

The inquest had heard from Dr Tom Hall, who broke down in court when he recounted how haematologist Asad Omran refused to issue more blood clotting products as Mrs Pintilie’s blood began to “look like water”.

Mrs Beasley-Murray added: “The refusal of the consultant haematologist ... was completely at odds with guidelines.”

“He should have been aware of the protocols for major haemorrhage.”

Concluding her verdict, the corner aaid: “There were serious failings in the care Mrs Pintilie received at Basildon Hospital.

“It is not certain that with appropriate, timely treatment, Mrs Pintilie would have survived.”

Mrs Pintilie’s husband Ionel broke down in tears as he spoke after the verdict.

The Romanian-born dad spoke through a translator, He said: “I appreciate the coroner saw the trust did a lot of mistakes.

“I can’t understand why the witnesses said they did everything they could but she still died.

“I am left without the love of my life.

“I thank God I still have my children and I thank my family for their support after the birth of my daughter.

“I am left without my wife and my heart is broken.

“She was the most beautiful thing from my life, she was my equilibrium.

“I had 19 years with her and we were never apart.”