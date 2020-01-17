PROJECTS to crack down on bad parking across north Essex have been given a £1 million boost.

The North Essex Parking Partnership has given the provisional green light for 18 projects.

It includes plans for up to £80,000 on a 12-month trial of four fixed cameras to target bad parking outside schools.

There was also £150,000 for a pilot for parking bay sensor technology in Colchester and Clacton. It aims to allow enforcement officers to make sure limited waiting bays are not abused.

A £50,000 review will look at more introducing parking restrictions across north Essex to stop commuters clogging up roads.

A report said Copford and the Tollgate area of Stanway had been identified as having issues.

The partnership will also look to spend £60,000 on a trial of Parkius technology.

The scheme uses a CCTV vehicle to scout out those flouting parking rules which are fed back to a central office.

An enforcement team would then be sent to investigate and take action if necessary.

There will also be cash for car park signs, developing the MiPermit parking and creating more parking spaces in Colchester.

The parking partnership will carry out feasibility studies and business cases where relevant and consider timescales before the schemes are started.

Robert Mitchell, chairman of on-street parking at the North Essex Parking Partnership, said: “It’s testament to the skills and diligence of our officers and partner authorities, over the last nine years, that the partnership is now in a position to be able to re-invest in parking services across north Essex.

“The projects which have been provisionally agreed will enable us to provide an even better parking service for residents, businesses and visitors to the area.

“We have already reinvested some of the revenue into our 3PR scheme, which tackles inconsiderate parking outside schools, and will be using more of our reserve fund to deliver a range of projects which utilise the latest technology.

“The plans should improve the parking experience by guiding motorists to parking spaces, helping to improve traffic flow, reduce emissions and keep our roads safer.”