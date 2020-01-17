Aldi has dropped the price of Cadbury Creme Eggs to just 33p.

The cracking deal will be on offer at Aldi stores across the UK from tomorrow, Saturday January 18.

The price drop is part of its weekly Specialbuys which feature in the middle aisles.

The chocolate snack normally retails for around 50p.

But Aldi said once they’re gone, they’re gone.

Earlier this month Cadbury launched huge tins of Creme Eggs and Mini Eggs.

The two tins, priced at £6 each, will be packed full of the Cadbury goods.

The Creme Eggs tin will include six of the oval delights, along with a pack of miniature ones.

The Mini Eggs tin will have ten packs of the treats.

The tins, new for 2020, can currently be bought on the Cadbury website.