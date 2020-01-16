CAMPAIGNERS say dangerous drivers are putting children’s lives at risk outside a primary school.

They claim thoughtless parents are driving on the pavement and inside crash barriers in London Road, Bowers Gifford, outside St Margaret’s Church of England Primary School.

Residents, police and the school headteacher have blasted the parents for risking the lives of the young pupils.

School leaders say the safety of their pupils is very important and should not be compromised.

Gemma Smith, headteacher of the school, said: “We understand that parking can be a source of frustration for some of our parents and carers, but the safety of the children is the school’s top priority.

“The pupils at St Margaret’s should always be able to access the school safely and we appreciate the support we have received so far to ensure this is the case.

“We hope our school community can work together to continuously improve the safety of the roads around St Margaret’s.”

Angry residents said they’ve seen impatient parents putting lives at risk by parking close to the school.

Neighbour Lucy Prittlewell has voiced her fears over the situation.

The 33-year-old said: “It’s so dangerous I can’t understand why people who have children are not thinking about other children’s safety.

“It is unthinkable to do this and cannot go ahead any more.

“It’s only a matter of time before a child is hit or badly hurt.

“I do not know how someone has not been run over or seriously injured up there.

“I have walked along that path with my children and had a car following me along the path to park along that grass beeping it horn expecting us to get out of their way.

“At home time it is a nightmare, it is pure laziness; they don’t want to park and walk.

“Instant fines should apply otherwise after a few days of it not being monitored they are back to parking there again.”

A spokesman for Basildon Community Policing Team said: “We went along to St Margaret’s Church of England Academy in London Road, Basildon where we found vehicles driving along the footpath, going the wrong side of the metal railings, to park on the grass verge adjacent to the football pitch, whilst children were walking along the footpath, putting your children at risk.

“Drivers found doing this can have their car seized and also receive a fine and points on their license.”