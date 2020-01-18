Microsoft stopped providing support for Windows 7 this week.

Your computer will still function but Microsoft will no longer provide technical support for any issues, software updates or security updates or fixes.

Here is what it means if you still have the system on your computer.

What does Microsoft advise?

The firm says it's important you move to a modern operating system such as Windows 10, which can provide the latest security updates to help keep you and your data safer.

Why should I upgrade?

With no new upgrades to Windows 7 it will become less and less secure.

Microsoft says Windows 10 is the "most secure" Windows ever built "with comprehensive end-to-end security that covers antivirus, firewall, internet protections, and more".

This means more security features, dashboard displays, and ongoing updates to help safeguard against future threats.

How can I do that and is it free?

Unfortunately you can't get the program for free. You would have to purchase the home or pro version with prices starting at about £120.

Many new computers come with it already installed.

Will Windows 10 work on my PC?

PCs originally built with Windows 7 are running 10-year-old technology.

Windows 10 has many of the same features and capabilities from Windows 7.

Microsoft says: "While you could continue to use your PC running Windows 7, without continued software and security updates, it will be at greater risk for viruses and malware.

"Going forward, the best way for you to stay secure is on Windows 10.

"And the best way to experience Windows 10 is on a new PC.

"While it is possible to install Windows 10 on your older device, it is not recommended."

Have questions on what to do next? Click here.