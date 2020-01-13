Gusts of up to 80mph could hit parts of the UK as Storm Brendan sweeps in, prompting the Met Office to issue a weather warning.

The yellow weather warning covers the next two days but is in force across Essex on Tuesday from midday until midnight.

Winds of 40-50mph are possible.

Met Office forecaster Simon Partridge said: "As it pushes though, pretty much every part of the UK will feel the influence."

Everywhere in the UK will see rain on Monday at some point, he said, adding that the storm will move through pretty quickly.

The Met Office warning added that disruption to travel is "likely".

Forecasters are warning that coastal routes, sea fronts and coastal communities may be affected by spray or large waves.

There may also be some short term loss of power and other services.

The Republic of Ireland will be most affected by the storm, with Met Eireann putting out an orange wind warning for the entire country.

Storm Brendan is expected to plague Ireland until 9pm, bringing with it a significant risk of coastal flooding.