A THUG has admitted stabbing a police officer outside his home.

John McCartney launched the attack when the victim answered his door in Rayleigh, on April 24 last year.

McCartney stabbed the un-named officer 11 times in total, including six wounds to his chest.

The victim also suffered injuries to his stomach as well as cuts to his arm and feet in the attack in Rayleigh in April last year.

The victim, an Essex Police sergeant, was rushed to hospital for treatment and was in a stable but serious condition.

McCartney, 39, of Eastwood Road, Rayleigh, was arrested and charged with attempted murder and possession of a knife.

Appearing via video link from Brockfield House, he admitted the charges at Basildon Crown Court this morning.

He spoke only to confirm his name and the pleas.

Chief Constable Ben Harrington paid tribute to the bravery of the

wounded officer, saying: "I'm in no doubt that his heroism in tackling

an armed man whilst critically injured protected the community,

protected his family, and Essex is safer as a result."

He also praised the officer's family, adding: "I say thank you to the

emergency services, to his neighbours, to the community and the doctors,

medics and paramedics who undoubtedly saved his life."

McCartney will be sentenced on March 6.