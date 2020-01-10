Days after announcing their intention to step back from their Royal duties, job-hunting Royals Harry and Meghan have been offered jobs at Rossi Ice Cream HQ.

Bosses at the firm have extolled the virtues of south Essex over the couple’s planned relocation to north America, making them an offer which ice cream fanatics and sweet tooths could only dream of, a job at their Southend store.

In a “personal message”, the Royal couple announced that they intend to step back as senior members of the royal family and work to become financially independent, while continuing to support the Queen.

In a hilarious Facebook post on behalf of the team at Rossi Ice Cream, they said: "Dear Harry and Meghan, at Rossi Ice Cream, we are always on the lookout for talented individuals who we think could enhance our famous and historic company, and it has come to our attention that you are currently looking for opportunities to become ‘financially independent’ after stepping back from royal duties.

"Therefore, we would like to formally offer you both employment at our HQ and factory in Southend, assisting with the development of our new range of luxury ice creams that we want to promote on both sides of the Atlantic. We’d even love Archie to come along and head up our new taste testing division."

"We know that you intend to relocate to North America, but settling down in South Essex has many advantages over the USA or Canada. First of all, we don’t have many bears or raccoons over here, and more importantly you could still enjoy a rural lifestyle while knowing that your grandparents’ place is only 90 minutes away by train and tube (the A127 and A13 can get a bit chocka).

"We can even get the council to close a beach for you if you are worried about security while taking a dip in The Thames. In fact, your nan’s favourite ice cream parlour is just along the seafront in Westcliff, and it is surrounded by loads of flower gardens for your old man to have a chat with as well.

"If you wish to proceed, we just need references and proof of your eligibility to work in the UK.

"Yours excitedly, Personnel Manager, Rossi Ice Cream."