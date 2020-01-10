A WOMAN carried out a drunken rampage on a plane bound for Southend Airport.

Zoe Bell attacked a member of the cabin crew and a police officer after getting drunk on a plane landing at Southend Airport.

The 38-year-old was a passenger on a Ryanair flight returning from Faro, Portugal on September 6 last year, when she began to cause a scene due.

When a member of the cabin crew attempted to help her, she attacked him by beating him.

After the plane landed at the airport, police attended the aircraft and tried to subdue Bell.

But before they could do this, she attacked Essex PC Bowers.

Bell was eventually arrested and later charged with being drunk in an aircraft, assault by beating and assaulting an emergency worker.

The mum-of-two, from Upper Park Road, London, appeared at Basildon Crown Court yesterday.

She dressed in a black top with a white scarf, and appeared to fight back tears as the hearing progressed.

She spoke only to confirm her name, age and nationality, and to enter guilty pleas to all three charges.

The court heard that Bell was highly remorseful for her behaviour and that she “deeply regretted” her actions.

She also said she intended to try to be a good mother to her two children, aged three and five-years-old.

The hearing was adjourned to allow for a pre-sentence report to be prepared by the probation service.

Judge Andrew Hurst lambasted Bell for her behaviour.

He said: “You have pleaded guilty to three matters of being drunk on an aircraft and assaulting a member of cabin crew who sought to assist you when you were extremely drunk and you hit him.”

He added: “This requires much more information about you, but the sentence for this offending can sometimes be immediate custodial sentences.

“We need to get to the bottom of why you behaved so appallingly badly.”

The judge added: “By adjourning this hearing I make absolutely no promises, and there is a potential likelihood of an immediate custodial sentence.

“You must ensure you cooperate with your solicitors before your sentencing.”

Bell was released on bail and will be sentenced in February.