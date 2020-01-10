DANCING superstars will put amateurs through their paces at an annual air ambulance fundraiser.

Pavel "Pasha" Kovalev and dance partner Chloe Hewitt have been revealed as the celebrity judges of this year's Strictly Air Ambulance, which is in aid of Essex and Herts Air Ambulance Trust.

Russia-born Pasha has been dancing since the age of eight, becoming a famous face on So You Think You Can Dance in the US and Strictly Come Dancing in Britain.

He won series twelve of the BBC show with partner Caroline Flack and has been runner up three times.

The pair will assess the performances of amateur contestants as well as perform for the audience at the event, which will be hosted by TV presenter David Whitely.

Six couples have signed up to take part, including Colchester residents Louise White, who will be partnered by James Fenton, and Stacy Grantham, who will partner Sam Jeffery of Dazzle Dance Centre.

BBC Essex presenter Rob Jelly will be partnered by Joanne Taylor, Rob Keen by Zoe Jeffery, Rob Theobald by Michelle Pavlovic and Dawne Watts by Ronnie Bradford.

Emily Donnachie, events manage for the Essex and Herts Air Ambulance Trust, said: "I’m delighted that Pasha will be joining us for this year’s Strictly Air Ambulance.

"He is a hugely popular figure in the dance world, and we are confident he and Chloe will add plenty of sparkle to our evening.

"Strictly Air Ambulance is one of our most popular events.

"Everyone involved takes their preparation and the competition seriously, and our audiences have a great night of entertainment for a really brilliant cause.”

At the show, which takes place at the Five Lakes Resort in Tolleshunt Knights, competitors will face off in a friendly competition.

Each couple will perform either a Latin or ballroom dance plus their own showcase.

Last year's event raised £17,500 for the service to continue its life-saving work across the area.

Strictly Air Ambulance 2020 is sponsored by MDS Civil Engineering.

Tickets for the show, which takes place on Saturday, March 28, can be purchased at a cost of £27.50 each.

There is also an after show party attended by the contestants and their partners.

Visit ehaat.org/events.