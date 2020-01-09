TOWN centre police officers had a finger-lickin'-good result after finding a missing restaurant sign.

The Colonel Sanders logo had gone missing from the KFC in Colchester High Street over the festive period.

But eagle-eyed officers have returned the chicken king to his rightful place.

A spokesman for the the team on Facebook said: "On Saturday the town team completed a house search for other matters and recovered the Colonel from under a suspects bed.

"Two males have been dealt with for their silly behaviour."

