Carrie Bradshaw and her gals were doing the brunch thing ages ago and we have to admit, it’s one of the reasons we all fell head over heels with the most chillaxing of meals, but more recently it’s the rise of the bottomless brunch and lunch that has captured our appetites.

And for good reasons, it’s a win-win situation.

You can indulge to your heart’s content and not feel like a complete glutton as everyone else is doing the same.

You’ll get topped up every time you like with free-flowing bubbly – and all for a finite cost.

What’s more bottomless Prosecco lunches and brunches seem to be popping up everywhere... (yes Bourgee we ARE looking at you!)

So, where do you head for some bottomless action in Essex?

Well, restaurant favourite Bourgee is back and has just reopened in Chelmsford’s restaurant quarter, on Exchange Way, High Chelmer (sister venues in Norwich and at Southend Airport, have quickly become synonymous with high quality and great value) and along with signature favourites like the king-sized 36oz tomahawk steak, luxurious whole lobster, and famous Bourgee burger they are also launching a £20 a head Bottomless Prosecco Brunch.

You can even upgrade your fizz to Champagne, if you fancy.

But county-wide there are plenty of places to get your fizzy brunch fix. Here are some of our favourites..

The Black Rabbit, Maldon

Bottomless Brunch, every Saturday from 12pm- 2.30pm. Cost- £20.

The Black Rabbit is a fun, family and dog friendly pub on Maldon High Street, just a short walk from the Promenade Park.

Every Saturday it’s time for a lip-smackingly gorgeous Bottomless Brunch.

On arrival, you can start off with free tea and coffee or go straight in with a Mimosa or a delicious Bloody Mary that will be served bottomless until 2.30pm.

When it comes to what to eat you can choose from either a breakfast pizza, breakfast burger or American style pancakes.

If you can drag yourself away from chatting to your pals, you can even get your game on during brunch!

Ping pong, beer pong, foosball, arcade games and boardgames are all available – to a smashing soundtrack of indie anthems.

The Newlondon, Chelmsford

Bottomless Prosecco lunches, every. Saturday from 12.30pm-2.30pm. Cost – £35.95 for three courses

The newly-refurbished lounge and restaurant offers an elegant ambience, with seasonal menus which change every eight weeks.

The Bottomless Prosecco Saturday lunch menu includes a variety of dishes, including mouthwatering home-made bread and Trapani olives for starters.

Mains such as duck leg rillette and roasted pork belly with confit parsnip, charred pear and celeriac purée adorn the menu.

Naturally, you’ll be in Prosecco heaven when it comes to what to wash it all down with.

Channels Bar and Brasserie, Little Waltham

Bottomless Brunch, Monday-Saturday 11am-1pm. Cost – £20 bolt on menu

You want your eggs Benedict, Royale, scrambled, Florentine? You’ve got it here.

The stylish brasserie offers a sumptuous brunch menu featuring a super selection of breakfast favourites.

Among the most popular dishes is the Eggs Benedict where your plate will be filled with home cooked gammon ham on a toasted English muffin (or gluten free toast) topped with two poached eggs and hollandaise sauce. Tasty stuff. You pay individual prices for your dishes but for a £20 bolt on you can enjoy bottomless Prosecco.