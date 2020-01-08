Shocking footage of horses being raced on a busy dual carriageway before one crashes into the central reservation is gaining attention on social media.

The footage shows an illegal pony and trap race with two horses racing along what is believed to be the A127.

Two people in high visibility jackets are riding the horses on carriages, before one horse bolts to the right and crashes into the central reservations.

The horse collides with the central reservation at high speed, throwing the rider from the carriage.

It is unclear at this stage whether the horse, or rider, were hurt during the incident.

Essex Police have been contacted for statement.