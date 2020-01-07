SCHOOLS have been recommended to close after the hydrochloric acid leak.

Thurrock Council have recommended that schools in West Thurrock, Purfleet, and Chafford Hundred close today, Tuesday January 7, as a precaution to prevent pupils from being exposed to fumes coming from the site which can be a minor irritant.

It has also been confirmed that Belmont Castle Academy and Harris Academy have closed for the day.

The school posted on Twitter: "Due to the major chemical incident in West Thurrock overnight we have been advised to close today, Tuesday 7th Jan, whilst they conduct tests of air quality around the vicinity of the school.

"Expect the school to be re-open on the 8th unless you hear otherwise."

Parents have been told to check school websites and social media to find out if their child’s school has been affected.