Planned roadworks mean parts of the A12 will be closed overnight this week.

Here is when and where.

Monday

A12 southbound, J26 to J25: Closed 9pm to 5am, entry sliproad closure and lane closures for improvements works

A12 northbound, J19 to J25: Closed 10pm to 5am, various carriageway closures and lane closures for survey work

Tuesday

A12 southbound, J26 to J25: Closed 9pm to 5am, entry sliproad closure and lane closures for improvements works

A12 northbound and southbound J19 sliproads: 24 hours, sliproad and lane closures for junction improvement works

A12 northbound, J19 to J25: Closed 10pm to 5am, various carriageway closures and lane closures for survey work

Wednesday

A12 southbound, J26 to J25: Closed 9pm to 5am, entry sliproad closure and lane closures for improvements works

A12 northbound and southbound J19 sliproads: 24 hours, sliproad and lane closures for junction improvement works

A12 northbound, J19 to J25: Closed 10pm to 5am, various carriageway closures and lane closures for survey work

Thursday

A12 southbound, J26 to J25: Closed 9pm to 5am, entry sliproad closure and lane closures for improvements works

A12 northbound and southbound J19 sliproads: 24 hours, sliproad and lane closures for junction improvement works

A12 northbound, J19 to J25: Closed 10pm to 5am, various carriageway closures and lane closures for survey work

Friday