TRIBUTES have poured in for a teenager found dead in her student halls.

Keana Dippenaar has been described by her mum, Carlene, as the most gorgeous, bubbly, friendly and caring daughter.

Loved - Keana Dippenaar with her family

Gifted - Keana had been studying psychology at Southampton University

The 18-year-old former Westcliff High School for Girls pupil was found dead in her room by friends at Southampton University's Richard Newitt Court student halls of residence on December 9.

According to her mum, Keana loved Korean pop music, films and culture, and had even taught herself the language.

The teen reportedly loved reading and always wanted to write a book.

Close to her two older brothers, she had been studying psychology at Southampton University.

Family - Keana Dippenaar with brother Drake and mum Carlene

The first-year student, from Southend, had previously written a note which said: "Remember you are better, smarter and more beautiful than you give yourself credit for. Love yourself."

Her friends have now rallied together to set up a fundraising page and help the Dippenaar family with funeral costs.

So far, they have raised £1,126 out of a £5,000 target.

A statement on their page says: "Unfortunately a close friend of many and one of our flatmates, Keana took her life.

"Keana cared so much about everyone she met and put a smile on everyone's face whenever she was around.

Friend - a fundraising page has been set up for Keana's family

"Even though we didn't know her for too long she made a huge impact on everyone and was a big part of our flat.

"We want to support her family with any donations to give Keana the funeral or memorial that she deserves."

One friend commented: "Will always remember your beautiful big smile."

Another added: "Keana was a friend of mine from Westcliff High School for Girls. It was a pleasure to have known her. May she rest in peace."

Pupil - Westcliff High School for Girls has paid tribute to Keana

Posting on its website, Westcliff High School for Girls - Keana's former school in Southend, Essex, said: "It is with sadness that we have been informed of the sad passing of Keana Dippenaar.

"Keana was a 6th Form student who left WHSG in July this year, to study Psychology at Southampton University.

"Our thoughts are with her family at this very sad time."

The inquest into Keana's death held in Winchester heard a that she died of hanging.

Senior coroner Christopher Wilkinson has adjourned the hearing until June 11.