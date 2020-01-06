A SOCK packed with £5,000 worth of cocaine has cost a dealer £67,000.

Christopher England, 49, was jailed for four years in August after admitting possessing cocaine with intent to supply.

Following his conviction an investigation was launched into his assets to find out if any more of it had been paid for by illegal activities.

Police identified a criminally funded lifestyle and the court agreed to strip him of a much larger sum.

England of Felmores End, Pitsea has now been ordered to pay the money back following a proceeds of crime hearing at Basildon Crown Court.

PC Adam Blackwell said: “This case not only demonstrates that we arrest drug dealers and put them behind bars, but it also shows the lengths that Essex Police and our criminal justice partners will go to, to ensure criminals do not benefit from their crimes.

“Drug dealers think they can make a living from other people’s misery, but while the substances they sell line their pockets in the meantime they tear apart lives, families and communities.

“Operation Raptor and Essex Police will continue to do all we can to pursue every legal avenue open to us to put these ruthless individuals behind bars.”

The court previously heard England was stopped by officers in Rectory Road, Pitsea in February after he was involved in a crash. The other driver followed him after suspecting England had given them false insurance details.

When officers arrived they suspected England was under the influence of drugs and he tested positive for cocaine and cannabis. At Basildon police station he was found to be hiding 131 grams of cocaine in his sock.