A CLUBBER suffered serious facial injuries after being attacked at a popular Basildon nightclub.

While in the smoking area at Unit 7, at Festival Leisure, the woman, who is in her twenties, was physically assaulted when a man hit her in the face.

A family member of the victim took to social media to appeal for information, branding the attack as “brutal” before releasing an image of the victim’s injuries, which included cuts to the face.

Councillor David Burton-Sampson, Basildon Mayor, said: “I think the issue of violence at Festival Leisure has gone some way towards improving, but unfortunately the mixture of alcohol and a confined space occasionally can have negative consequences.

“This is obviously a terrible thing to happen to anyone, especially on a night out which should be positive.

“It’s important that any night club has the suitable security in place, which I’m sure they do. “However, it’s also important that when situations such as this happen, that these establishments reflect on what they can do to improve and what measures can be put in place to prevent this from happening.

Councillor Allan Davies, from the Fryerns ward, added: “Normally everyone is safe to enjoy a night out at Festival Leisure, so it’s a shame that this completely unacceptable behaviour is happening.

“Measures such as the SOS bus and the Street Pastors have definitely helped to make our streets safer for people who go out on the weekend, but there’s work that still needs to be done.

“I would urge anyone who saw this attack happening to report this information straight to the police, and wish the victim a speedy recovery.”

A spokesperson for Unit 7, said: “We are aware of this allegation and will cooperate with any police investigation.

“We would however stress that this was an isolated incident and that Unit 7 prides itself on offering a safe and fun night out for thousands of customers every week.”

A spokesperson from Essex Police, said: “We are investigating following reports of an assault outside Unit 7 in Basildon on January 1.

“It is reported that the victim, a woman in her twenties, was assaulted by a man in the smoking area at some point between 12.45am and 1am.

“She suffered injuries to her face.

“Anyone with information is asked to call Basildon’s Town Centre Team on 101 quoting the incident number 42/28/20.”