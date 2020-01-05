A man has been charged in connection with a stabbing in Braintree.

It was reported a man had been assaulted at an address in the High Street at around 12.50am on January 3.

Conner Nye, 24, of Manor Street, Braintree, was arrested in the early hours of the morning on Saturday, January 4.

He has now been charged with GBH with intent, possession of an offensive weapon in a public place, possession of a knife in a public place, and attempted GBH with intent.

He has been remanded in custody to appear at Chelmsford Magistrates’ Court on Monday, January 6.

A 34-year-old man and a 19-year-old woman were released under investigation in connection with assisting an offender, while a 41-year-old man has been released on bail in connection with assisting an offender until January 30.