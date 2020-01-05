There were lots of new faces at Colchester Zoo in 2019.

And the zoo says the year will go down in history for the baby boom.

There were births for some of the zoo's critically endangered big cats and some firsts for species.

Here is a look back at all the new arrivals.

Tigers

In June the zoo announced Amur tiger, Taiga, had given birth to three healthy cubs – two male and one female named Mischa, Pasha and Tatana.

A spokesman for the zoo said: "Taiga has proved to be a very attentive mum and has an amazing relationship with all three cubs who are now growing bigger and bigger daily."

Leopards

In September the zoo welcomed into the world two Amur leopard cubs to mum Esra.

This was the first time Colchester Zoo has bred Amur leopards and was also Esra’s first litter.

Esra took to motherhood extremely well and both cubs are healthy and strong.

The cubs were one male and one female named Luka and Lena.

Red pandas

The zoo's Red pandas An An and Liwei had two female cubs in June named Kamala and Kalaiya.

Liwei is an experienced mother as this was her third litter with An An.

Red pandas are classified as Endangered on the ICUN Red List so this birth was extremely important for their species.

Aardvarks

In April the zoo announced it had welcomed a baby aardvark to Mum Oq and 28-year-old Dad Afer.

It was Oq and Afer’s first young together and the little girl was named Estie which means ‘Star’ in Afrikaans.

Otters

Mum Chea and dad Kong-Kea welcomed two smooth coated otter cubs in June.

Smooth-coated otters have thick and velvety fur which is in two layers; the guard fur keeps the underfur dry underwater to help the otters retain body heat.

Humnoldt penguins

Zookeepers helped hand rear two penguin chicks.

The parents of our chicks, Sid & Dotty and OJ & Diego, were caring for the chicks themselves however keepers noticed that they were starting to lose weight and stepped in.

Bush dog pups

Zookeepers found two tiny pups cuddled up with mum Nina in July.

The duo were named Quetzal and Qwiggly by their keepers and joined their six older siblings.

Titi monkey

Born on in April it was a first for Colchester Zoo as they had not successfully bred this species before.

Titi monkeys are native to Brazil and known as an arboreal species - this means that they spend most of their time in the trees and are rarely seen on the floor.

Mandrill

Mindy, the mandrill, gave birth to a single offspring in May.

The baby was a male.

Gelda baboons

Mum Keecha gave birth to one baby girl and she was named Kamena.

A second baby was born to Thandi, and was a boy.

Lemurs

Andro, a female ring-tailed lemur, gave birth to a boy in March.

Fellow ring-tailed lemur Alina gave birth to twins in May.

Due any day now

Keepers are excitedly waiting the arrival of a white rhino calf.

Mum Emily has come to the end of her 16 month pregnancy and the pitter patter of rhino feet is hoped to be heard soon.