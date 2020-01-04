A 3ft inflatable unicorn, flight tickets to Dubai and a suit of armour were some of the unusual items left at Travelodge hotels in Essex.
Travelodge’s Lost & Found offices around Essex took in items from across the brand's 26 hotels in the county.
In 2019 the following strange items were found:
- A miniature model railway set
- A Range Rover
- A box of Rod Stewart CDs
- A vintage violin
- A Morning suit
- A suitcase
- A wedding bouquet
- A suit of armour
- A pet poodle called Pudding
- Tax returns
- Flight tickets to Dubai
- A bonsai tree
- A keyboard
- A 3ft inflatable unicorn
Elsewhere in the country one forgetful guest left behind a Tiffany engagement ring in a pillowcase.
Luckily the hotel manager found the ring box and arranged for it to be reunited with the guest before he flew back to the Hebrides.
Shakila Ahmed, Travelodge spokesman said: “This year’s audit includes: a pair of Alpacas called Ant & Dec, a 65 year old luck Bonsai tree, an Aston Martin, a dissertation, a gingerbread village with residents and a precious 20 year old celebrity autograph book.”
“Interestingly our hotel teams have reported a rise in wedding and proposal props being left behind in our hotels in 2019.
"This included a 5ft floral unicorn, a huge full moon, a flower wall, palm trees, a Tiffany engagement ring and even a best man.”
