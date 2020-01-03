A “FAKE” homeless man is making £150-a-day while terrorising a town, it is claimed.

Dozens of residents and shoppers have complained about an aggressive beggar amid claims he has somewhere to live and keeps on refusing help.

The man, who is understood to have pitched up a tent in a Barclays bank car park in Rayleigh, is believed to be making more begging than some of those working in the shops.

Cheryl Roe, deputy leader of Rochford Council, said Rochford Council is working with Barclays bank to try to remove the man’s tent from their car park.

Ms Roe warned is has been a “slow process” but is adamant the issue has not been taken lightly.

She said: “It’s not fair on anyone.

“The council are doing all they can. Officers have to go through the correct procedures to sort this out. We have to do this, it’s the right way to go about it.

“We can’t go in like a bulldozer. That will make things worse and is not fair on the man.

“He has refused our help several times now. The community safety team are trying their best to support him.”

She added: “Homelessness in Rayleigh is not a big problem at the moment but it’s this one man who is causing the most headaches.

“If you move him, you upset the minority but if you don’t move him, you upset the majority.

“It needs to be handled sensitively and with care. The council are really good at handling issues like these.”

The man is regularly seen begging aggressively and has affected residents who often use the high street.

Ms Roe added: “I was stopped by around 30 people on one day recently, asking me to sort it out.

“People are getting more and more frustrated. People think we are not trying. We are.

“I can assure residents that the issue is being sorted out.

“It’s quite worrying to see.

The High Street is often in ruin and looks like a dump because of his bedding.

“I do feel sorry for him but the whole situation needs to be sorted out.

“He has a residential place to go and live in. He also gets around £150 a day, I’ve been told.

“He doesn’t need to be there if that is the case.” Barclays was contacted for comment.