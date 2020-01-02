DETECTIVES are hunting an ‘Eastern European” gang who tried to run over a shop worker while he attempted to recover a stolen mobile phone.

Imogen Ray and her partner Tim Collett were visiting the Virgin Holidays Shop in the Next store at Mayflower Retail Park, Basildon, when a woman walked in.

The woman, believed to be from Eastern Europe, approached the desk the couple were sat at with an employee, holding out a leaflet and asking for directions and a post code.

Ms Ray said: “She wasn’t talking a word of English but that was the information I was catching.

“While distracting us, she stole my iPhone XS Max.

“She left very quickly and luckily after a few seconds I realised the phone had been taken.

“The phone was on the table, but when she laid down the leaflets she very sneakily picked it up.

“Tim and the Virgin employee ran down the stairs and saw that she had just got into a car with a foreign number plate.

“Tim managed to get the phone back but the driver, a man, tried numerous times to run over the Virgin employee.

“Police were called and were at the scene within minutes.

“There were a few other males in the car also.

“When Tim asked the man for the phone he pulled out a different phone so I don’t think this is their first offence.

“He literally jumped into the car with them and demanded it back. They didn’t put up a fight.

“The Virgin employee, who didn’t know me at all, was amazing. He was blocking them in and followed them to the edge of the car park, where he had to let them go for his own safety.”

Ms Ray, 25, from Leigh, has urged members of the public in Basildon to be vigilant of crooks attempting to use the same techniques to steal from people.

She added: “Please be aware, you always think these things will never happen to you but they do.”

A spokesman for Essex Police confirmed they received a report of a stolen phone from the Next store at around 2.40pm on New Year’s Eve. A Virgin Holidays spokesman said: “We’re aware of an incident that occurred on December 31 at our Vroom concession in the Next store at Mayflower Shopping Park, Basildon. Our main priority is the wellbeing of our staff and customers. This matter is now in being dealt with by the relevant authorities.”