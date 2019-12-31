PATIENTS were told to stay away from A&E unless absolutely necessary as Colchester Hospital saw a surge in visitors post Christmas.

Both the East Suffolk and North Essex Trust, which runs Colchester and Ipswich hospitals, and chief executive Nick Hulme warned patients the hospitals were busy on Monday night.

Instead people were asked to call 111 if they needed help but didn’t need to attend A&E.

In a Tweet Mr Hulme said the hospitals were “experiencing high level of activity”.

The trust says 225 people attended the emergency department on Monday, although the figure has not been verified, of which 89 people were admitted.

On Christmas Day, 171 people attended and on Boxing Day it was 196 (unverified).

NHS guidance says people should attend A&E if they have lost consciousness, have chest pain, breathing difficulties or severe bleeding.

It also advises a trip if you have had a severe allergic reaction, burns or scalds or think you may have had a stroke.

The NHS says less severe injuries can be treated at an urgent treatment centre or minor injuries unit.

Mr Hulme said: “It is important to make sure we keep our emergency department available for the people who really need it.

“We are still sadly seeing a lot of people using A&E as a primary care service instead of going to their pharmacy, calling 111 or going to their GP. They’re arriving with fairly minor injuries and illnesses which they could manage themselves or could have been treated by an alternative service, so the numbers we’re seeing are very high, but it’s the degree of illness and acuity of patients which is something I’ve not seen in my career in the NHS – people are living longer, but not necessarily healthier, lives.

“We would never discourage anyone from seeking help and treatment, however, if you have a minor illness or injury you can contact your GP in normal surgery hours or speak to your pharmacist. Many pharmacies are open late night and at weekends and some are open on bank holidays too.

“The NHS 111 service is also online and on the telephone 24 hours a day for advice. If you need to come to hospital, the teams running these services will let you know.”