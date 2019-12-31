AMBULANCE bosses are warning revellers to enjoy New Year's Eve responsibly in preparation for what is always one of the service's busiest nights of the year.

The East of England Ambulance Service is anticipating a significant uplift in call outs this evening.

Staff will be working extra hard to treat poorly and injured patients across Essex and East Anglia, but life-threatening cases will have to be prioritised in the first instance.

A spokesman said: "We would like to ask people to take special care and enjoy the New Year sensibly – no-one wants to see in the New Year in the back of an ambulance.

"This will be one of our busiest nights of the year and we will be prioritising patients with life-threatening injuries and conditions.

"We would like to ask the general public to help us get to critically ill patients faster by following the below tips."

Only calling 999 if there is an emergency such as cardiac arrest, heart attack, breathing problems, severe bleeding , major injury or unconsciousnes

If you don’t have a life-threatening condition, consider: