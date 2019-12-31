A COUPLE have been summonsed to court to answer drugs related charges after a cannabis cultivation was discovered in a disused church building.

Michael Howard, 38, will answer a charge of conspiring to produce a controlled drug and possession of cannabis.

His partner Billie Hughes, 37, will also answer a charge of possession with intent to supply cannabis.

Both of the pair, each of Upper Bridge Road, Chelmsford, will appear at Colchester Magistrates' Court on January 9.

The charges follow the execution of a warrant at a disused church building in Garland Road, Parkeston, on July 29, 2018.