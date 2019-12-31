HUNDREDS of young people have been asked to help tackle violence and vulnerability.

Essex Council for Voluntary Youth Services are asking people who attend youth centres, church groups, young carers groups and uniformed organisations how safe they feel.

CEO of the council Rachel Brett said it was crucial to get their perspective.

“The idea is to give young people a voice where they are, in environments they feel most comfortable in, with their own trusted leaders, rather than trying to engage them with awkward surveys or one-off sessions," she said.

"It is about thinking differently and giving the young people of Essex a more accessible way to share their views and opinions about issues that matter to them.

“Our members have contact with over 220,000 children and young people in Essex, and through these links and other community youth groups, we will be able to gather an in-depth representative view of what young people are thinking and feeling about crime and safety in their communities.

"This is a great way to empower our younger generation, who have many, many valuable things to say, and this project will give us the ears to listen.”

The project received £12,000 funding as part of the violence and vulnerability programme established by the Police, Fire and Crime Commissioner (PFCC) and partners across Essex.

The programme funds projects to reduce the risk of young and vulnerable people being groomed into a life of crime and help those affected by gangs to take the steps to leave.

Rachel added: “We have written a session plan around key questions the violence and vulnerability unit would like to engage young people around.

“We are really excited about the project and the opportunity to be able to give young people a voice on this very important issue."

Any youth organisations keen to get involved should email rachel@ecvys.org.uk

Roger Hirst, police, fire and crime commissioner said: “We are working hard in Essex to tackle violence in our communities and are well ahead of other areas of the country.

"We have already created a violence and vulnerability unit and have invested in a range of activities for young people at risk and strengthened our enforcement activities.

"We really want to hear what young people think and how they feel and this is a great way to reach them.”