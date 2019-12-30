A YOUNG mum who was cruelly nicknamed ‘Tombstone Teeth’ and ‘Dracula’ throughout school says she finally feels beautiful... thanks to a set of clip-in veneers.

Selina Warren was born with a condition called hypodontia - a dental anomaly where teeth do not develop and appear to be ‘missing’.

The 21-year-old from Southend grew up without her two front incisors and experienced judgement from a young age, with dates and even prospective employers shaming her teeth.

After seeing clip-in veneers advertised online, Selina ordered a top set for £199 and claims her new teeth have changed her life.

She said: “I’ve been self conscious of my teeth for years and always cover my mouth with my hand when I laugh so people don’t see how bad they look.

“I used to hide away and not want to go out, but having my son has obviously forced me out of the house to take him to playgrounds and to nursery.

“I look so different with the veneers, they’ve even enhanced my cheekbones by filling in the gap where my face used to sink in over the missing teeth, and I’ve noticed the public react differently to me now.

"Mums on the school run who used to avoid me will actually talk to me now, it’s really strange, I didn’t expect people to treat me so differently because of my teeth.”

Growing up at school in Southend, Selina learnt early on how hurtful children could be as she was bullied for her missing teeth.

Nicknamed ‘Tombstone Teeth’ and ‘Dracula’, Selina was picked on in school but hoped the taunting would end when she left at 16.

She applied for a job at a popular high street clothes shop in 2014 and was excited to be invited for an interview, but after opening her mouth, Selina was quickly rejected.

The mum said: “I had to upload a photograph of myself when I applied, and I chose to have my mouth closed in the picture I sent in.

"was over the moon when they invited me and the interviewer was lovely when I arrived, but as soon as I opened my mouth, her whole attitude changed.

“She started talking about how they have to uphold a certain appearance, which I understood, all the girls in there were beautiful and could be models but I was confused as I had sent a photograph in.

“The interviewer then asked me if I would consider getting my teeth done, which really upset me - I thought I’d left this kind of judgement behind at school.”

Selina’s discrimination didn’t stop there, as she faced people judging her outside of school and the workplace.

From being insulted on dates and avoided on the streets, Selina’s confidence was constantly low.

She welcomed her son Logan in May 2017, and even found mums on the playground of his nursery judging her on her teeth.

At her wits end, Selina researched online for cheaper ways to get her teeth fixed than shelling out thousands for a private dentist.

She stumbled upon an advertisement for Fab Smile Veneers - removable veneers which clip on over ‘normal’ teeth to cover discoloured, missing, chipped or crooked teeth.

Smitten with the results, Selina also bought a matching bottom set of veneers in time for Christmas.