SHE’S done it again.

Sarah Smith has climbed the ladder to international photography stardom for the second year in a row.

The Rayleigh based photographer is in the running for image of the year at the Guild of Photographer’s annual awards.

This follows a year of huge milestones for the 36-year-old, who specialises in photography of children and new-borns.

This time last year her image of two children on a bench with wonderful facial expressions was in the running for the same award, and in February this year, she was inducted as a member of the Photographer’s Bar and recognised as one of the top ten international photographers working today.

This year however, it’s not one of her snaps of a new-born that’s piqued interest; it’s a picture of her own grandmother Iris Fairman.

The photo shows her pulling a face and making a gesture – but Sarah said it’s a photo that means an awful lot to her.

She said “Every year I strive to produce the very best award-winning images for my clients.

“To be able to capture images at this level and have them recognised every month is incredible, but when an image means so much to you like this one, you just know it’s going to be special.

“The Guild’s competition drives forward photography standards month after month which enables me to challenge myself and produce the very best calibre of work.

“The images entered into this competition are truly inspirational, so knowing just how high those standards are, to have one of my images shortlisted for the overall final from the many 1000s submitted across whole year is really exciting.

“I couldn’t believe it when I found out.”

During 2019, the competition has attracted over 13,500 entries from the most talented of photographers, and Sarah’s image is one of just ten selected for the final.

Guild Director Lesley Thirsk said “One of the Guild’s aims is to drive standards and creativity amongst photographers.

“Our competition certainly does that, for the standard of the entries we see each month is quite staggering.

“To have an image recognised by the Guild in the monthly competition is difficult enough, so to have an image selected as being one of the best in a category for the end of year final is without doubt an incredible achievement, and shows just how talented photographer, Sarah is.”

In early December, highly regarded judges gathered from across the country and overseas to choose the overall winner.

The outcome will be announced at a lavish awards night in a magnificent Jacobean mansion in Cheshire on February 1 next year.

This year, Sarah has also joined Rise – an organisation that celebrates females within the photographic industry by building confidence through respect, inspiration, support and education.

Her work and influence will be used in Rise’s presentations to inspire other photographers around the world.

Sarah added: “I can't believe that my amazing nan has done it again. Not only is it incredible to be in the international final, but when it's with an image that means so much to you, it really can't get any better.

“I’m so used to photographing your beautiful babies, but to be recognised at this level in another genre also is just fantastic.

“My nan better get used to being famous. I am over the moon.”

Visit www.sarahsmithphotography.co.uk.