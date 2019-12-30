Police urgently want to talk to this man in relation to a sexual assault in Chelmsford.

The force has launched an appeal following reports a woman was sexually assaulted while waiting at a bar inside Bassment Bar, in Wells Street, Chelmsford, at around 3.40am on October 27.

The woman aged in her 30s reported that a man approached her from behind and put his hand up her dress before touching her inappropriately.

Police believe the man pictured can aid their investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call North Public Protection Investigations Unit on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.