HOTEL bosses have defended themselves amid widespread social media claims that staff discriminated against homeless guests on Christmas Day.

Homeless charities and organisations booked four rooms for rough sleepers at OYO Devine Beach Hotel, in Manor Road, Westcliff.

Kirsty Louise, founder of homeless charity Off The Streets, claimed to have booked rooms in the hotel for a group of rough sleepers but changed their plans when they arrived after they were asked if the guests “had bugs”.

But the owner of the hotel has sought to set the record straight and has strongly denied the claim.

Roni Dima, co-owner of the hotel, said: “A woman had made a booking for four rooms for Christmas Eve.

“They did not show up and it went down as a no-show and had to be cancelled.

“The woman came in on Christmas Day to ask for the keys, I explained the reservation has been cancelled.

“I tried to help and offered to sort it out with them.

“I told them they had to pay a £50 deposit which is due to other guests who have damaged the rooms in the past and that I couldn’t hand over the keys until it was paid.

“We didn’t even know they were homeless people until they turned up.

“I wouldn’t do what is claimed, I am a church pastor and run a soup kitchen myself.

“I always help homeless people and we’ve had them here in the past to stay.”

Ms Louise said: “I was absolutely disgusted when I went in to the hotel.

“I was trying to book some of the rough sleepers in and the first question the lady asked me was: ‘Do they have bugs?’

“I told her they are human beings and I was disgusted with her manner.

“We then chose to move hotels, as if she could say that to me what would she say to our guests?”

“One Love Soup had paid for these rooms and I think it’s disgusting how judgemental they are.

“Let’s make it clear we will not have our guests treated like they are different to any of us.”