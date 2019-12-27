SOME of Essex’s unsung heroes have been recognised with some of the country’s highest honours in 2019's New Year's Honours list.

Here is the full list:

Officer of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire - OBE:

Miles Anthony Coverdale. Formerly private secretary. Cabinet Office. For public service.

Gareth Fox. For political service.

Dr Ian Robert Burton Hudson. Formerly chief executive Medicines and Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency. For services to Healthcare

Member Of The Most Excellent Order of the British Empire - MBE:

Carolyn Butlin. Middle manager Essex Community Rehabilitation Company. For services to Probation and to Community Safety.

Rebecca Mary Cornish. Founder Trustee and African Correspondent, Accomplish Children's Trust. For services to Children with Disabilities in Africa.

Air Vice Marshall Simon Robert Charles Dougherty. Trustee RAF Benevolent Fund. For services to RAF Personnel and Veterans.

Julie Rose Farrow. Project and Policy Adviser Civil Nuclear Security and Safety. Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy. For services to Diversity and Inclusion.

Joanne Elizabeth Harten. England Netball Player. For services to Netball.

Richard Henry Morgan. For services to the community in Harlow Essex.

Kim O'Neill. Paralegal Officer Special Crime Unit, Crown Prosecution Service. For services to Law and Order.

Professor Gerrard Rayman. Consultant Physician East Suffolk and North Essex NHS Foundation Trust. For services to Diabetes Care.

Order of the British Empire - OBE:

Elizabeth Louise Alderton. Community Nurse Team Lead and Queen's Nurse North East London NHS Foundation Trust. For services to Nursing.

Rachel Barnett. For services to Holocaust Education and Awareness.

Christine Margaret Delivett. Volunteer Team Leader Open Door Drop-In Centre. For services to Mental Health Awareness.

Patricia Marjorie Greenhill. For services to the community in Roydon and Harlow Essex.

Tony Hitching. Team Leader Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs. For voluntary service.

Sidney George MacKay. Chair and Trustee the Police Roll of Honour Trust. For services to Police Remembrance.

Leslie Robert Nicoll. Community Builder Essex Fire and Rescue Service. For services to the Fire and Rescue Service and to the community in Essex.

Paul Robin Pemberton. Watch manager and Impairment and Disability Officer Essex County Fire and Rescue Service. For services to Hearing Impaired People in Essex.

Natalie Smith. Community Development and Equalities manager Thurrock Council. For services to the community in Thurrock, Essex.

Margaret Stone. For services to the community in Brightlingsea.

George Thomson Wilson. For services to Young People.

Big names get awards:

Several famous faces have also been recognised in the New Year's Honours list.

England's Cricket World Cup heroes are among the famous faces to receive New Year’s Honours this year.

One-day captain Eoin Morgan heads the list with a CBE while BBC Sports Personality of the Year winner and team saviour Ben Stokes also receives an OBE.

Joe Root and Jos Buttler both receive MBEs and Australian coach Trevor Bayliss an OBE.

Away from the England team, West Indies cricketer Clive Lloyd will receive a knighthood and BBC presenter Gabby Logan receives an MBE.

Awards were also dished out across other areas like politics, film and music including for British-born Australian songstress Olivia Newton-John, was made a dame for services to charity, cancer research and entertainment.

Critically acclaimed director Sam Mendes gets a knighthood for his contribution to drama.

Billy Ocean received an MBE for services to music and Ainsley Harriot for services to cooking.

Tory MP Iain Duncan Smith, the architect of the controversial Universal Credit system, is knighted alongside colleague Bob Neill.