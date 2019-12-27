POLICE say they are satisfied that a piece of human bone discovered in a pair of Primark socks is not linked to any criminal activity.

An unsuspecting shopper found what turned out to be a piece of finger or toe while shopping at the Colchester store in Culver Street East in January.

The grim discovery was reported to the police.

However officers have now confirmed the case has been filed.

A spokesman for Essex Police said: "Following the discovery of a small piece of bone found in a pair of Primark socks we carried out an investigation.

"It is a possibility it was placed in the sock in its country of origin, but this cannot be confirmed.

"At this time it is not linked to a criminal act.

"We have investigated this as far as we believe is reasonably and proportionately possible and the investigation has been filed.

"If further information comes to light it will be reviewed."

News about the find was broken by The Gazette and the story then garnered worldwide media attention.

At the time, Primark said they believed the bone had been placed there as a hoax and they had suffered with previous similar acts in the past.

A spokesman for the Irish clothing firm said the matter was now closed.

“In January 2019 we carried out an investigation at the factory where these socks were made and found no evidence to suggest any incident had occurred there," he said.

"It is highly probable the object was placed in the socks by an individual for unknown reasons.

"Primark has been the subject of isolated incidents in the past which have subsequently been found to have been hoaxes.

"Following our own and the police investigation, we consider the matter closed.”

The long-awaited Primark store finally opened in Colchester at the former site of British Homes Stores in February 2017 following a decade of rumours and discussions.

The popular retailer created 150 jobs becoming one of the town centre's top employers.