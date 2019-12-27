POLICE want help identifying this man after a pensioner's purse was snatched while she was shopping at a supermarket in Braintree.

The 80-year-old victim's purse was taken as she was shopping at Sainsbury’s, in Tofts Walk, on Saturday, November 23.

Police say it contained "irreplaceable" photos.

Anyone with information is urged to contact PC Alex Lockyer at the Braintree local policing team on 101 quoting crime reference 42/186526/19.