RESIDENTS are being urged to visit their vulnerable relatives and neighbours over the festive period as the cold begins to kick in.

The call comes as new provisional figures from the Office of National Statistics shows 23,200 excess winter deaths were recorded in the UK during 2018/19.

People living in rural parts of the county are more likely to struggle to keep warm and an estimated 2.3 million people in rural areas are 65 or older.

Alarmingly, it is estimated 51 per cent of adults over 75 in the UK live alone and might not be getting the support they need this winter.

Here is a checklist of simple steps which could potentially save a life.

Ensure main rooms are heated to at least 21 degrees with other commonly used rooms kept at no less than 18oC

Make sure the heating system is working efficiently by adjusting heating timers as the weather changes

Check that there is sufficient fuel in the tank to last through winter

Make sure the boiler has recently been serviced by a registered technician who has checked it is working correctly and efficiently

Malcolm Farrow, from oil heating regulator OFTEC, said: “This time of year can be a real struggle for many people across Essex, especially during the expensive festive period.

"As a result, some households resort to turning down their heating to save money.

“It is more important than ever that we look out for our relatives, friends and most vulnerable neighbours to check they are keeping warm and their heating system is working correctly.

"A quick visit or phone call over the festive period could be a lifesaving gift.”

Visit http://bit.ly/SupportYourNeighbour