A ROBBER who stole a bag from a terrified mum while she was out walking with her children has been jailed for five years.

George Tonner was charged with a count of robbery after snatching the bag from a mother near Old Heath Recreation Ground in August.

The woman in her 30s was with her two children, who were aged four and one at the time.

She was walking along Port Lane when she was approached by a dishevelled man who asked for directions to Hythe train station.

She tried to ignore him but he was persistent and continued to harass her for information.

When she stopped to give him directions she was hit in the back from behind and was forced to the ground.

Just after the incident she said: “The man looked really rough and a bit shaky.

“He kept saying ‘love’ and ‘darling’ and wouldn’t leave us alone.

“He kept asking me where the station was. Just as I began to tell him I was hit on my back.”

She could feel someone trying to free her arm so they could take the bag.

It contained a purse, cards, £30 in cash and nappy changing accessories.

Her two children were left screaming and crying as the pair ran off with the bag, leaving the woman on the ground.

Speaking to Gazette at the time, the victim said: “I didn’t realise what on earth was going on, I didn’t see anything behind me.

“I told them to just take the bag and leave my children alone.

“I just remember holding on to my one-year-old’s feet, both children were screaming and crying.”

Tonner, 34, of Queen Elizabeth Way in Colchester, was arrested on August 6 and later charged with robbery.

He was found guilty by a jury and was sentenced at Ipswich Crown Court on December 19.

He has been jailed for five years and was given a restraining order.

The mother was left with bruises on her arm and leg after she was pushed to the ground.

Her children were left distraught after the incident, which had left the rest of the community outraged.

Following the conviction the victim and her family thanked the community and police for their support.

They also thanked witness care and the Crown Prosecution Service.