A THIEF stole more than £100 from a disabled woman's purse after she left her bag in a disabled toilet.

The woman, who does not wish to be named, went Christmas food shopping at the Tollgate Sainsbury's in Stanway.

She had withdrawn £130 from the store's cash point before entering.

Her daughter-in-law said: "She has a personal assistant who is with her at all times to help her due to her disability.

"She went to the downstairs disabled toilet before shopping, whilst being in there she took off her shoulder bag which was placed on the floor.

"My mother-in-law attends the toilet herself but some reason an alarm went off in there.

"I think it was due to pulling the cord by accident, so her carer went in.

"All was fine and then they left the toilet to start her shop."

A few minutes passed before they realised the woman, who is in her mid 50s, did not have her bag so they rushed back to the toilets.

Her daughter-in-law said: "The door to the disabled toilet was shut and locked, then after trying to open and pull it a man frantically opened the door and walked out.

"They felt relieved after seeing the bag was still on the floor, however after checking if everything was still in there the money was missing from her purse, which was open.

"Receipts were spread out in her bag."

The incident happened at about 11.30am on December 20.

Since then people have been rallying together to donate Christmas food items.

Anyone with information about the incident should call Essex Police on 101.