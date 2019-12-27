RESIDENTS are demanding action on frequent flooding which has left their road looking “like a lake”.

Parts of Lyons Hall Road, near High Garrett, are said to have been under water for several weeks due to large amounts of rainfall.

The stretch near to the junction with the A131 is understood to have been worse affected.

Heavy rainfall last week, which caused widespread flooding across the county, made the problem even worse.

Resident Pat Argent says she has reported the issue to Essex County Council’s Highways department multiple times but no action has yet been taken to resolve the problem.

She said: “It’s literally like having a lake outside my house.

“I have kept telling Highways but they just seem to be ignoring me.

“It’s been going on consistently for about two months. People walking past constantly get soaked when cars go through the water.

“My driveway is full of sludge and mud and it’s the same for my neighbour.

“It’s getting quite serious and I think a lot of us are worried about it.

“They need to get someone to come down here and drain it all away. There’s a lot of trees around here so all of the leaves have fallen off and probably clogged it up.

“We’ve had problems with it in the past but it does seem to be getting worse.

“If you ask me the drain is in the wrong place so it will probably keep on happening.”

A spokesman for Essex Highways revealed repairs are needed to the drainage in Lyons Hall Road but stated flooding issues across the county meant others were being prioritised.

He added: “Our local drain crew cleared the drains on Lyons Hall Road on October 29, but we also identified that the pipes connecting the drains under the road are blocked or broken outside and opposite house number 6.

“We do plan to revisit to jet or dig out as necessary to restore the connection.

“However, currently crews are responding to flooding issues on our busier higher-speed roads and where property is directly threatened by flooding.”