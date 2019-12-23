LAKESIDE bosses are defending security guards who forced a homeless man from a bus shelter, amid claims he assaulted someone.

A team of five security staff at Lakeside Shopping Centre held the man to the ground and against a wall during the incident, which was filmed.

The centre bosses defended the heavy tactics after he was arrested for assault, but police say the rough sleeper was released over a “lack of evidence.”

One witness said: “This poor man is homeless, he was just trying to keep warm under the bus shelters at Lakeside.

“The security guards were dragging the poor man around just because he didn’t move.

“There is not enough respect for these homeless people, considering how hard it is for them this time of year.

“My friend and I put £5 each in his bag, so hopefully he sees it and gets some food.”

The incident has caused fury with shoppers on the day.

Patricia Radwell, 44, of Leigh said: “I was walking past as this happened, and the security staff were a bit violent towards the homeless man.

“These people need help and support, nobody should be treated like this.

“These staff at Lakeside need to take a long hard think about their actions.

“There were lots of people hanging around and talking about it.

“I feel so sorry for the man and hope he is getting the help he really needs.

“I think this is disgusting, and can’t believe nobody stopped it.

“Just because the authorities say its right doesn’t mean it is acceptable.”

A spokesman for Lakeside said: “We can confirm a member of the public was arrested following an incident at Lakeside in the afternoon of Friday December 13.

“Due to the nature of the incident, our security team restrained the individual while they waited for Essex Police to arrive to make the arrest.

“We expect our security team to act professionally and follow the correct procedures when handling incidents such as these, which they did on this occasion.

“We are continuing to work alongside Essex Police on this matter and therefore are unable to provide any further comment.”

A spokesman for Essex Police said: “We were called to reports of a disturbance involving a man in West Thurrock Way, West Thurrock at around 1pm on December 13.

“It was reported a man had kicked one man and attempted to punch another.

“A 55 year-old man was arrested on suspicion of assault.

“He was later de-arrested and told he faces no further action due to a lack of evidence.”