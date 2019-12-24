A HUGE badger sett is destroying a man’s garden.

The badgers have dug out large amounts of soil which piled up six-foot high beside a games room which Neil Woodward has spent thousands on after converted it from a 20ft barn.

Neil, 49, from Thundersley, is now worried about the structural damage the badgers are causing and the “massive” holes they have left in the foundations but he is powerless to do anything following advice from badger protection groups that they should not be disturbed.

He said: “I don’t want to harm them or do anything horrible but I’m pulling my hair out here.

“They have caused a lot of damage already and I’ve already spent around £600 on labour to fix the fence they smashed up.

“I am not allowed to fill the hole but the soil was up against the barn and making it damp so I’ve had to move it all into my garden. It looks a mess all covered in soil.

“I’m just worried about the structural damage and the risk of the building collapsing.

“It could cost tens of thousands of pounds.”

The problems began more than a year ago when the badgers were affecting Neil’s neighbour by digging up his lawn and eating all of his plants.

Neil added: “Last year my neighbour said he had seen them coming out of my garden.

“There’s a gap between next door’s fence and mine so I went round there and had a look and that’s when I saw the massive hole in the foundations.”

Neil ended up moving out of the family home for some time but moved back in six weeks ago and discovered how much bigger the sett had got, along with the mountain of soil.

He has even had a “run-in” with one of the badgers who he said is the size of a family dog.

Neil said: “It was huge and turned on me out of nowhere and was snarling at me.

“My neighbour says he has counted 12 of them.

“The badger protection group has told me they cannot be moved but they can do it for a fee of £1,200 which I thought was sneaky.

“I just can’t afford to pay that out, I don’t know what to do any more.”

A spokesman for Essex Badger Protection Group, said: “Any sett closure work needs to be properly assessed and carried out by qualified Natural England accredited contractors under the terms of an issued licence.

“Closure of a sett will lead to the badgers having to relocate themselves to another site in the local area.

“Unfortunately, our group is seeing an increase in badger problems of this nature in private gardens. Much of this is due to the marked increase of new property development in the area which often encroaches on green belt land containing long established badger habitat.”