FIRE crews from Witham and Colchester helped rescue a man and his dogs from flood water.

The man attempted to drive through the ford in Nounsley Road, just outside of Hatfield Peverel, but quickly realised the water level was around 4ft deep - around the same height as his dashboard.

When water rescue crews arrived they waded out to the driver and used a board to bring the man back to dry land.

Firefighters then returned to the car to rescue two border collies.

Station Manager Pete Neal said: "With the recent levels of rainfall we've seen an increase in incidents where cars have become stranded in flood water.

"We urge all drivers to take extra care when driving in these conditions - never ignore road closures, check any signs that indicate water levels and avoid driving though flood water.

"When there's been heavy rain allow extra time for turning around and finding alternative routes - it's simply not worth taking the risk of driving through flood water - you will not only ruin your car but you'll put yourself in danger too."

The incident happened at about 1.37pm this afternoon.