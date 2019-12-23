CALLOUS crooks ransacked a courier’s depot and stole hundreds of presents just days before Christmas.

Burglars broke into the Hermes depot in Mason Road, Colchester, overnight on Sunday.

Sub depot controller Chris Keeble opened the depot at about 5.30am yesterday to find hundreds of parcels opened and Christmas presents missing.

Mr Keeble said the courier team had been left devastated by the burglary. wanted to warn families of the incident.

He said: “It would have happened between 1am and 5.30am.

“There is a good few hundred parcels that were either destroyed or went missing.

“There was a fire exit at the back of the unit which they ripped open and they have turned the place upside down.

“A lot of the parcels are Christmas presents.”

He said some parcels had been torn open with their contents on the floor, and some parcels have had to be sent back to a depot in Thurrock to be resorted as there is now no indication of who sent them.

Chris said: “There was just empty packets and boxes, it’s awful two days before Christmas. This hasn’t happened before in this area.

“We called the police but they diverted us through to the 101 number as there were no tools or other real evidence.”

CCTV had been running but the burglars managed to rip out the hard drive and take it with them.

Chris said: “With it being a Sunday there was no-one there, the last people would have closed up at midday on Sunday and then a lorry drops off parcels at about 1am.

“A team comes in at about 5.30am to sort them.

“There are empty boxes which need to be sent back to Thurrock so we can piece them back together.

“It was like they were animals, it was a mess with stuff everywhere.

“We would like to inform people of the situation because as a depot we have processed close to 100,000 parcels this peak period with staff working their socks off and we are devastated all our hard work has been ruined.”

Anyone with information should contact Essex Police on 101. The crime reference number is 42/201470/19.