ANIMAL rights campaigners have released hidden camera footage of “nauseating scenes” captured at a chicken farm in Great Totham.

Filmed in October over multiple visits to Moorah Farm, investigators say the footage shows a sea of supersized chickens in overcrowded conditions.

Animal protection group Open Cages, which released the video, says the birds are “FrankenChicken” bred to gain excessive weight quickly.

The animals are said to have extremely high mortality rates and often develop heart problems.

Connor Jackson, Open Cages chief executive officer, said: “This is how the vast majority of chicken is produced.

“Just before Christmas, customers are dazzled by buzz words like ‘high standards’ and idyllic labels.

“The nauseating scenes we have documented show anything but that.

“The good news is that we as consumers have a choice, and we can choose to avoid supporting such animal abuse this Christmas.”

Footage reportedly also shows workers at the farm breaking chickens’ necks and hurling the birds inside barns containing thousands of animals.

The RSPCA has called for the farm to be investigated.

A spokesman said: “Sadly, this footage is a reflection of modern broiler production where demand for fast growth - achieving the greatest meat yield in the shortest time - continues to be the primary focus.

“Upsettingly in this footage there were a number of birds that were lame or had obvious gait abnormalities. Throwing dead birds into the middle of the shed where other birds are present could scare the other birds or, worse still, cause injuries to those birds.

“We would urge those who recorded the footage to contact Trading Standards and Animal Health as soon as possible, as they are the authorities to investigate this.”

Moorah Farm is operated by firm Hook 2 Sisters.

A spokesman said: “Animal welfare is a top priority at our farms and something we take extremely seriously. We are investigating the footage showing the handling of birds at Moorah Farm, and have a firm zero tolerance policy if it transpires a welfare procedure has not been followed correctly.

“All our farms operate to UK and EU legislation and are regularly independently audited and accredited.

“Our own welfare measures exceed minimum standards and our policies require the birds to have access to natural light and environmental enrichment.”