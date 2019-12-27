A COMMUTER who pays thousands of pounds for a season ticket to park his car is the latest victim to have been snubbed by a parking firm at Colchester station.

Jeremy Holt-Evans pays around £1,800 for an annual season ticket for a premium parking space at Colchester North station.

The premium ticket means he has an allocated bay.

Due to a fault with the automated registration plate reading system, managed by NCP, Jeremy came home to ten parking fine letters last week.

He is not the first commuter to have received multiple fines on the same day.

He said: “For years I have paid for an annual season ticket.

“You can register up to three cars to park in a bay.

“I came home on Thursday and there were nine or ten parking charge notices with a photo of me in the car, leaving the car park.”

The fines were for £75 each, but Jeremy has appealed all of them online.

He said: “It’s impossible to speak to anybody from NCP.

“The season ticket is valid so there is obviously a fault. I work in London so I use the space nearly every day.

“They should either have given me a parking notice every day or not at all. It seems odd they have just gone for ten dates.”

The dates on the letters range from August to December.

Jeremy, from Levenheath, said: “On two or three of them the deadline [to lower the fine to £50] had already expired.”

He is the third person to come forward with multiple parking fines.

An NCP spokesman said: “There has been an issue with the automated despatch of the Parking Charge Notice letters.

“This has resulted in the delay in the despatch of the letters.

“NCP will be monitoring the situation closely and will be putting additional safeguards in place to rectify this one-off issue.

“NCP would like to apologise for the confusion.

“We will be writing to every customer who has had a notification issued over the past four weeks.

“We will be extending the discounted period for three weeks from the date of the new letter.”