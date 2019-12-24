A SEARCH has been launched to try and find whoever mysteriously left a copy of a letter about a heroic paratrooper at a floral tribute.

This summer, Colchester Council planted a flowerbed in Castle Park in a Pegasus design - the emblem of 16 Air Assault Brigade - who are also based in the town.

The design was to mark the 75th anniversary of D-Day and the Battle of Arnhem - a huge airborne effort which was part of Operation Market Garden where the plan was to seize as many as nine bridges.

However, when the time came for the tribute to be grubbed up a note attached to a photo and a poppy were discovered.

Closer inspection showed it was a copy of the letter written to the parents of Pte Reginald Shuttlewood - a soldier from 3 PARA killed at Arnhem bridge in September 1944.

No details about who left the letter were included and it has now been passed to the Airborne Air Assault Museum in Duxford.

Salute - 16 Air Assault Brigade at the Remembrance Parade

Curator Jon Baker is now desperate to find out who left the note in the hope they might be able to tell him more about Pte Shuttlewood’s story.

The touching letter from Maj J.A Hibbert has now been uploaded to the online museum at paradata.org.uk.

It described Pte Shuttlewood and his comrades as magnificent.

He was killed three days after the operation began.

The letter said: “By Tuesday the Germans had brought up a large quantity of guns and tanks and started to shell and mortar heavily.

“The attic ceased to become tenable, in fact hardly existed and Pat and his section was moved to another position.

“This position received a direct hit from a shell and Pat was killed instantaneously.

“I was not with the section at the time and did not receive the news till next morning.

“They were all unanimous in the fact that Pat was killed instantaneously and could have felt nothing.”

