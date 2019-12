A MAN has been arrested after a woman was assaulted at an address in Clacton which resulted in serious injuries.

Essex Police were called to a property in Hayes Road shortly after 7.15pm on Friday December 20.

John Parsons, 31, was apprehended before being charged with assault occasioning actual bodily harm.

A 39-year-old woman was taken to hospital with serious injuries which were not life threatening.

He is now due to appear at Chelmsford Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday 24 December.