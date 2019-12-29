Holidaymakers will be able to jet off to 16 new locations from Essex airports next year.

So if you are planning your next holiday - be it a city break, sightseeing or two weeks in the sun - here are the places you can fly to from Stansted and Southend's airports in 2020.

  • Girona, Spain

Ryanair's new twice weekly service to Girona, in Spain, from Southend will begin in April.

Girona is 40 minutes away from the ever-popular Barcelona and is widely used by tourists to reach the city.

  • Belfast City

Virgin Connect now flies to the Northern Irish capital from Southend Airport.

  • Skiathos, Greece

TUI will be running flights to the Greek island from Stansted Airport from summer 2020.

  • Bergerac, France

Ryanair is set to run fights to Bergerac on northern bank of the Dordogne River from Southend Airport in the spring.

  • Edinburgh

Virgin Connect flies to the Scottish city from Southend Airport.

  • Enfidha, Tunisa

TUI will be flying to the Tunisian destination from Stansted Airport in summer 2020.

  • Bucharest, Romania

Tourists will be able to visit Romania's capital city when Ryanair launches flights from Southend in April.

  • Glasgow

Virgin Connect now offers flights to the Scottish city from Southend Airport.

  • Amritsar, India

Holidaymakers are now able to fly to the destination in north-western India after Air India launched a service from Stansted.

  • Marseille, France

Flights to Marseille will begin in the spring when Ryanair starts flights from Southend.

  • Newcastle

Virgin Connect now offers flights to the city via Southend Airport.

  • Moscow, Russia

Flights to the Russian city have been launched from Stansted Airport.

  • Venice Treviso, Italy

Tourists will be able to get a taste of the Italian city when Ryanair launches flights to the location in April.

  • Isle of Man

Virgin Connect now flies to the Isle of Man from Southend Airport.

  • Vilnius, Lithuania

Ryanair's route to Lithuania will launch from Southend Airport in the spring.

  • Jersey

Virgin Connect now flies to Jersey from Southend Airport.